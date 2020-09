According to 'The Hollywood Fix', SuperM have arrived at the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood!

All 7 members are featured in a giant, 10-story mural display taking up several sides of a building complex, showing off their good looks for everyone passing by. Check out 'The Hollywood Fix's coverage of the giant SuperM display above!

In addition, don't forget to catch the second half of 'SuperM's As We Wish' airing on tvN this Friday, October 2 at 11:10 PM KST!