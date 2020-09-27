BLACKPINK release angsty title poster for 'Lovesick Girls'

BLACKPINK has dropped their title poster for their comeback.



The girls are finally coming out with their first full album, titled 'The Album'. The album will drop on October 2nd at midnight EST and at 1PM KST. They've revealed that their title song will be called "Lovesick Girls", and are striking an angsty mood for their poster. It's a concept that BLACKPINK hasn't quite done before, and fans are already excited to see what the girls will bring to the table this time.



Check it out below.