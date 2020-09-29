9

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Dawn's upcoming comeback song "DAWNDIDIDAWN" banned from KBS for inappropriate lyrics

Dawn's upcoming title song "DAWNDIDIDAWN" from his first solo mini-album has been banned by KBS.

According to a report by Herald Pop on September 29th, Dawn's title track "DAWNDIDIDAWN" was found to be unfit for television broadcast by KBS due to the inappropriate lyrics. As a result, Dawn will have to change the lyrics and submit the revised version for a second review.

Four songs from his upcoming first mini-album passed the review, however, the title song "DAWNDIDIDAWN" was banned.

Dawn is making a comeback with "DAWNDIDIDAWN" after 11 months since his debut as a solo artist. It caught the attention of many as Jessi from Dawn's same agency P-Nation was revealed to be featured in the song.

Dawn's first mini-album will be released on all music streaming sites on October 9 at 6 PM KST.

  1. Dawn (E'Dawn)
hannah690178 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

Bruh really 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️

guest_baby-2,098 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

