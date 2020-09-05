5 underrated K-Dramas that definitely deserve your attention

K-Dramas have officially taken over the world and for good reason too. While the majority of the world is isolated in the safety of their own home, K-Dramas have provided a much-needed respite from the outer world. However, the problem arises when you’re all out of K-Dramas to watch. Fret not because there are a lot more K-Dramas than you think there are. While you may have finished the most popular ones, there are underrated K-Dramas that definitely deserve your attention. Check out 5 of them below.

5. 'Because This Is My First Life' (2017)









Starring Lee Min Ki and Jung So Min, this sweet romantic comedy has everything you could ever ask for in a drama. Starting from the attractive but cold male lead Nam Se Hi to the smitten kitten in love Yoon Ji Ho and everything in between – the beautiful relationships around them, the couple’s struggle with their emotions and coming to terms with it, healing from the past and of course, the cat, 'Because This Is My First Life' is perfect for a weekend binge.

4. 'Go Back Couple' (2017)









You know your love is true when the whole universe sets to plotting and planning to get you two together. This exactly is the case for this adorable K-Drama ‘Go Back Couple’. Dimensions are warped and time is turned back for only two individuals when due to an unfortunate series of events and misunderstanding, Choi Ban Do (Son Ho Jun) and Ma Jin Joo (Jang Na Ra) separate. Sometimes life has other plans and oftentimes, those are the ones that are meant to work out.

3. 'Melo Is My Nature' (2019)









If you’re interested in all the 'behind the scenes' of what goes into making a K-Drama, this series is the one for you. On the surface, it tells the story of a talented and aspiring writer Im Jin Joo (played by Chun Woo Hee) who keeps getting the short end of the stick when it comes to her career. A painful break-up only adds to it. Two of her closest friends, Hwang Han Joo (Han Ji Eun) and Lee Eun Jung (Jeon Yeo Bin) also work in the entertainment industry, with Han Joo being a single mother and heading the marketing department of a production company and Eun Jung running a one-woman documentary production company. All of them are talented individuals who are dealing with deep wounds of their own. The series generously distributes screen time to every character and emphasizes the importance of each of their journeys as life slowly starts pushing them towards healing and happiness.

2. 'Hello Monster' (2015)









Also known as 'Remember You', this K-Drama boasts of a stellar cast including Seo In Guk, Park Bo Gum, Jang Na Ra, EXO’s D.O, and Choi Won Young. In addition to perhaps the most perfect cast ever, this drama is laced with an amazing plot line that will keep you on your toes and at the edge of your seat for the whole time that you’re watching it. It’ll start being harder and harder to not try to finish the drama is a day as the story progresses. Full of twists, turns and a sweet story of relationships lost and found at the core of it all, 'Hello Monster' is definitely one to binge.

1. 'Hyena' (2020)









This thrilling courtroom drama revolves around everything and anything that goes on outside the courtroom. Two corporate lawyers working for the countries’ richest 1% grab at each other’s necks to climb to the top while also struggling with their feelings for each other and the past. There is not one single dull moment in the entire drama as the dynamics of cut-throat competition and survival is explored through the 16 episodes. Starring Joo Ji Hoon and Kim Hye Soon, two masterful actors in the lead roles of Yoon Hee Jae and Jang Geum Ja, 'Hyena' will be a ride you won’t forget.