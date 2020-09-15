Upcoming new boy group Ghost9 releases emo visual films of Lee Jinwoo, Shin, & Lee Kangsung

Maroo Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group Ghost9 continued teasing their debut later this month with new visual films of members Lee Jinwoo, Shin, and Lee Kangsung!

For their debut concept, the members of Ghost9 take up a dark, emo mood in entirely black outfits, dark makeup, and rebellion written all over their faces. The 9-members of Ghost9 plan on debuting this September 23 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album 'Pre Episode 1: Door' and title track "Think of Dawn".

Be prepared for even more visual attacks from Ghost9 throughout this week, leading up to the boys' full debut!