ITZY's Yeji revealed that she had to retake the driver's exam because she deviated from the driving course

Recently, ITZY appeared on the SBS Power FM's 'Lee Joon's Young Street' which aired live on August 27th KST.

The group appeared on the radio show to share their new album 'NOT SHY'. They discussed various things about their new album with MC Lee Joon and also talked about the behind-the-scenes stories while filming the music video.

The group revealed that members Ryujin and Yeji had to get their licenses to film the driving scene in the music video. ITZY stated that the company had sent these two members in hopes that at least one of them will be able to get the license but both were able to pass the exam.

Host Lee Joon asked the other members, "Who do you think drives better?" in which member Lia answered, "I'm not sure because we didn't see them properly drive...so it'll be difficult to make this decision since I didn't see." as all the members laughed.





However, Yeji added, "In my opinion, I think I am the better driver since I like driving games." making her members laugh. Then the members went to tell Ryujin to tell everyone something.

Ryujin quietly stated, "I actually got my license earlier than Yeji. So, in my opinion, I think I'm a bit better."

ITZY stated that Ryujin had passed the exam on her first attempt but Yeji had failed on her first and passed on her second attempt.



Yeji went to clarify that their manager, who gave them the driving lessons, stated that Yeji did, in fact, drive better than Ryujin. However, Yeji had failed the first exam because she had deviated from the driving course.

MC Lee Joon added that he had failed as well making everyone laugh.

Just as claimed by Yeji as being the better driver, Yeji was the one who took the wheels in the chase scene in their music video. Yeji was able to show off various facial expressions in leisure as she professionally drove the car with all the members in it.