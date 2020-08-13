165

37

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

SuperM to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'

According to media outlet reports on August 13, SuperM will be attending a recording for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' later on this day!

This will mark the joint K-pop group's first ever Korean variety program appearance since debut. SuperM is made up of members including SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Lucas and TEN

Meanwhile, SuperM plan on releasing a lead single "100" from their upcoming 1st full album 'Super One' on August 14 at 1 PM EST. 

neowalkmehome97 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

they are WHAT ????
it's going to be so chaotic but i'm so eXCITED

15

ratmonster4,594 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

omg i’m so excited to see ten on knowing bros

