Psy reveals his funny text message exchange with Jessi

Psy revealed his funny text message exchange with Jessi.



On August 4, Psy shared the text message exchange below with the rapper, who started, "Thank you." The "Gangnam Style" singer responded, "I'm the one who pushed for the songs 'NUNU NANA' and 'Star', so I'm so relieved that they're doing well. I was worried about what would've happened if the response wasn't good... Thank you for trusting me."



Jessi then stated, "Oppa, I trust you. I trust you. You make me mad sometimes, but I trust you with music," which Psy agreed with.



The rapper signed with Psy's new agency P-NATION as the first labelmate in January of 2019.



