Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

1THE9 plan a summer party in 'Count' MV teaser

1THE9 have dropped their music video teaser for "Count".

In the MV teaser, the 1THE9 members plan a summer party and film their fun moments. "Count" is the title track of their fourth mini album 'Good Bye 1THE9', and it's set to drop on August 5 KST.

In related news, 1THE9 will be officially disbanding as a 'Under Nineteen' project group on August 8, and 'Good Bye 1THE9' will be their last album. 

Watch 1THE9's "Count" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. 1THE9
  2. COUNT
prettyunni-1,115 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

kxk5,845 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

their last song ah ..... mbk fucked them up on so many levels they could have done much more but I’m looking forward to what the members do in the future especially yongha and junseo can’t wait to see them join WEI

