1THE9 plan a summer party in 'Count' MV teaser

1THE9 have dropped their music video teaser for "Count".



In the MV teaser, the 1THE9 members plan a summer party and film their fun moments. "Count" is the title track of their fourth mini album 'Good Bye 1THE9', and it's set to drop on August 5 KST.



In related news, 1THE9 will be officially disbanding as a 'Under Nineteen' project group on August 8, and 'Good Bye 1THE9' will be their last album.



Watch 1THE9's "Count" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.