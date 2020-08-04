Sanchez reportedly preparing for comeback

Sanchez is reportedly preparing for a comeback.



On August 4, reports revealed the singer is working on his first full-length album 'Sanchez Manuel' in the second half of the year, but the release date has yet to be decided. Sanchez was previously planning to release his pre-release track "A Lot More" in July of 2018, but he took a hiatus in November of the same year due to his parents' debt controversy.



With the news of Sanchez' upcoming album, there's also attention being paid to his younger brother Microdot's possible return to the entertainment industry. However, it's said Microdot is in touch with his acquaintances in the entertainment industry, but nothing has been planned.



Stay tuned for updates on Sanchez.