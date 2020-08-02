ONF add variety to their concept in new teaser image for 'Spin Off'

ONF has dropped a new group teaser image for their comeback.

On August 3 KST, the WM Entertainment boy group unveiled a teaser image with a different feel from their last concept photo. Mixing a retro cowboy look with a futuristic out-of-space aura, ONF's upcoming concept seems to be a variety of atmospheres compiled into one. In this new image, the boys appear to be inside a modern space ship, all wearing silver and bluish outfits.

Check out the tracklist for their 5th mini album 'Spin Off', featuring the title track "Sukhumvit Swimming"! The album is set for release on August 10 at 6 PM KST.



