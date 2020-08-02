ONEUS drops elegant group concept photo for 4th mini album 'Lived'

ONEUS has revealed the official concept photo for their comeback!

After teasing fans with a brand new logo, the RBW Entertainment boy group unveiled the group concept photo for their 4th mini album, 'Lived'. In the photo, the boys pose elegantly for an outdoor brunch in an antique setting. This comeback will be the group's first return in about 5 months.

Earlier this year, ONEUS also participated in the Mnet program 'Road To Kingdom', where they showcased the latest single "Come Back Home".

The new album will drop on August 19 at 6 PM KST.