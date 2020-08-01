ONF unveils tracklist and a group concept photo for their 5th mini-album 'Spin-Off'

ONF has revealed the official tracklist and another concept photo for their upcoming 5th mini-album 'Spin-Off'.



On August 2 at midnight KST, the boys released the tracklist and the first group concept photo for their 5th mini-album 'Spin-Off'. This is ONF’s first comeback in 10 months since the release of their 4th mini-album ‘Go Live’ last October. 'Spin-Off' has a total of 7 tracks including the title song "Sukhumvit Swimming".



'Spin-Off' will drop on August 10 at 6 PM KST. Check out the concept photo above and the full tracklist below. Which song are you looking forward to the most?