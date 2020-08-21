Netizens feel warm inside as they see the members of Red Velvet all look at Wendy so fondly as they sing "Milky Way"

Recently, Red Velvet released their cover of BoA's "Milky Way" and received much praise and love from fans.

The five members appeared in a lovely and magical garden as they sang a beautiful acapella of the song. Many netizens were impressed with the new soft jazz version of "Milky Way".

However, it was more the fond looks in the members' eyes that warmed the hearts of those watching the music video.

As seen in the music video, it seemed that the members of Red Velvet were happy to see Wendy back. Each member made eye contact with her as they all fondly looked into Wendy's eyes.





Overall, the members all seemed joys and felicitous to be back as a complete group with Wendy back well and healthy.

Above all else, member Wendy seemed ecstatic to be back and sing with her members in this special project.

Netizens and fans alike were happy to see the girl group promote again as a full group since Wendy's injury back in 2019. Many fans and netizens expressed their joy as they commented on an online community.

Netizens' Commented:

"I'm so happy. I'm going to cry."

"Can't believe Wendy is back. All the members look so happy. So I'm happy."

"Wendy is so pretty. I hope she stays healthy."

"Congrats to Wendy for making a comeback safe and healthy."

"We missed you, Wendy. Glad to see you back."



"Aww, look at the members looking at Wendy so fondly. They're so happy for her to be back."



"Don't be sick or hurt anymore."



"I'm not part of their fandom but I still feel so happy and warm inside to see them all together and happy."



"I'm so glad the members all look super happy."



"Wendy, I missed your voice. omg."



"I feel like crying cause I'm so happy."



"This version of the song is super good. I love it."

