Previously, Demian released teaser concept photos as he hinted at his comeback with a single. Now, on August 22nd KST, he released the album cover for his album.

He revealed the title of the album to be 'Yes' and he gazes into the camera as he bites on one of his fingers.

Showing off his stunning blond hair, Demian prepares to release his album soon. so stay tuned for more information!