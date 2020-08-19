Netizens can't believe Girls' Generation's Taeyeon is 32 as she shows off her youthful and innocent beauty

Recently, Taeyeon of Girls Generation revealed photos of her hair dyed all black and showed off a youthful and innocent beauty that netizens couldn't believe that she was already 32 years old.



On August 19th, Taeyeon posted a series of photos on her Instagram account. These photos caught the eyes of netizens as Taeyeon looks so young that no one can guess she had made a debut many years back.

On this day, Taeyeon posted these photos with just a few emoticons on the caption and she is seen wearing a simple white T-shirt with a pink phrase design.

In the photo, Taeyeon poses in front of a blank white wall which accentuates her dark hair and pale skin. Her black hair is tied up high in a half pony-tail adding to the playfulness to her youthful beauty.



She took five photos from various angles to let her beauty shine. The straight bang hairstyle also makes her look younger than her actual age. Many netizens doubt that Taeyeon is, in fact, in her thirties.



Many admire her for maintaining the same beauty over the years. Taeyeon made her debut back in 2007 with the group Girls' Generation. She has received much love for her singing skills and also her beauty. Some netizens say that Taeyeon has gotten prettier over the 13 years of her promotion.











