KARD prepare to fire a 'Gunshot' with dramatic concept photos of Somin & Jiwoo

Hot co-ed group KARD is ready to fire off a powerful "Gunshot" with the release of their 1st single album, 'Way With Words'!

The single album is set for release this coming August 26 at 6 PM KST, marking KARD's first group comeback in approximately 6 months. The group has recently unveiled new concept images of members Somin and Jiwoo for their comeback title track "Gunshot", conveying a dramatic mood with a single ray of bright light in a room full of darkness. 

Stay tuned for more teasers ahead of the release of KARD's 'Way With Words'!

