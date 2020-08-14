Netizens are head over heels for "Prince" V of BTS as they can't get over his good looks at the Soribada awards winner clip

BTS was able to take home the grand prize at the 2020 Soribada K-Music Awards on August 13th KST. In celebration of their win, BTS was able to leave a short clip thanking everyone who helped them win this award including their fandom 'ARMY'.

In the clip, BTS was seen with new hairdo and styles as they prepare to make a comeback with their English single "Dynamite". The boy group has been releasing teasers according to schedule after they announced their comeback earlier last month.

When the series of teaser photos were released, many netizens and fans were mesmerized by the good looks of the members. In particular, netizens were stunned by the good looks of member V. Many netizens and fans alike went to compliment V calling him, "Prince" and "Doll" as he rocked his new dirty-blond hair.

Even now, many netizens are head over heels for V as the Soribada Music Awards clip was uploaded on YouTube. They are still drawn by V's handsomeness and many can't swim out of it.

One netizen posted on an online community various capture images of the artist admiring his physique and his suave looks.

Other netizens also commented on the artist's good looks as they admire his new hairstyle that reveals his forehead.





Netizens' commented:

"He's really good looking."

"He's good looking but also gives off this aura that makes him more good looking."

"His new hairdo revealed his forehead and his face does everything. It's so good looking."

"My heart is throbbing because of his good looks."

"His vibe is crazy. OMG. So handsome."

"His revealed forehead...omg... I can't....it's too good looking."

"His dyed hair is so perfect on him. He looks more like a celebrity after his black hair."

"Everything is perfect about him. Super good looking."

"His features on his face are so crazy good looking."

"V is super unique but so classy."



