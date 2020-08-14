Soloist Demian unveils concept photos for his upcoming new single

On August 15th KST, Demian unveiled new single concept photos on his Instagram account. The photos were posted with the caption "New Single Concept Photo" announcing his comeback.





He had recently released the single "Karma" back in June of this year and released the single "Cassette" back in March of this year when he made his debut. This will be his third single that he will drop, however, not much information has been released about the single.

These concept photos are the only information released so far so stay tuned for more updates and information for Demian's new single!