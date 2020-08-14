22

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 9 hours ago

Soloist Demian unveils concept photos for his upcoming new single

On August 15th KST, Demian unveiled new single concept photos on his Instagram account. The photos were posted with the caption "New Single Concept Photo" announcing his comeback.


He had recently released the single "Karma" back in June of this year and released the single "Cassette" back in March of this year when he made his debut. This will be his third single that he will drop, however, not much information has been released about the single.

These concept photos are the only information released so far so stay tuned for more updates and information for Demian's new single!

edurance915 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

one of the best debuts of 2020. everything about him feels soothing and special :)

quark123958,067 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

His first two releases were amazing. His voice is incredible.

