Lee Hi to appear on tvN's 'ON&OFF' to share private life for the first time since debut

Lee Hi will appear on the tvN variety program 'ON&OFF'!

On August 27 KST, tvN announced that Lee Hi will appear on the program's next episode, in which the singer will disclose the never-before-seen details of her private life. Although it has been nearly a decade since the singer made her debut, this will be the first time that Lee Hi will publicize her home life.

Through the program, it has been reported that Lee Hi will start her day on the couch to watch American TV shows on TV and old sitcoms on her tablet PC, all while using her phone. She will also show off her natural sides throughout the day, such as massaging her feet with a golf ball.

Her labelmate AOMG's artist Code Kunst will also make a guest appearance during the episode. At his studio, Lee Hi will talk about a self-produced song that she wrote after being inspired by a signage on the road.

Make sure to tune into the next episode of 'ON&OFF' on August 29 for Lee Hi's appearance!

