Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin make an alluring pair in photoshoot for upcoming drama 'Do You Like Brahms?'

Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin have posed as co-stars in their upcoming drama.

The two actors will play the lead roles in SBS's new drama 'Do You Like Brahms?'. As announced, this music-related drama tells the story of young professionals in the world of classical music. On August 27 KST, SBS revealed the official pictorial of 'Allure' starring the two leads.

Viewers are already excited for the amazing visual chemistry of Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin. In related news, the OST has a star-studded line-up of singers including g.o.d., Taeyeon, Chen, and more.

'Do You Like Brahms?' will premiere on August 31 at 10 PM KST.

What do you think of their on-screen atmosphere together?