Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Singer Sung Si Kyung lashes out at online haters

Sung Si Kyung lashed out at online haters.

On August 27, the singer took to Instagram to send malicious commenters a stern warning. Along with a recipe for fish cake soup, Sung Si Kyung relayed, "Someone's been here for some time trying to draw attention to themselves with ridiculous comments. I reported them two, three times, but they keep changing their account. They're working hard to receive love, but if they don't want to receive love from the police, they need to stop."

He continued, "It affects me, but I'm more mad that it makes the people who visit my account feel bad. Please don't respond to this person, everyone."

In other news, Sung Si Kyung, Kim Jong KookHaHa, and Seo Jang Hoon are set to host the upcoming food variety show 'Red-Cheeked Ramyun Lab' for the Chuseok holiday.
 

코로나에 폭우에 태풍에...참 답답합니다 이또한 지나갈거라고 말해주기에는 지금이 너무 힘들고 앞이 잘 안보이네요 어르신들이 잘 먹어야한다고 늘 말씀하시는건 이유가 있는거에요 잘 챙겨먹고 힘내서 버텨나갑시다 (그러기엔 너무많이챙겨먹나...)😐 울적한데 소주한잔 하고싶은날 기름지고 무거운 맛난 안주 잔뜩 먹는거 말고 뱃속을 소주 위주로 안주보다 알콜이 많게 뜨끈함을 느끼고 싶은날 있죠? (없나...ㅇㅅㅇ) 없는 재료로 한국식 오뎅탕 끓여봤어요 무가 철이 아니라 조금 아쉽지만 멸치 다시마 육수에 청양고추 무를 오래 끓여주구요 멸치다시다조금 간마늘 후추 국간장으로 간을 맞춥니다 요즘엔 어묵안에 조미료가 들어있으니 그걸 섞으셔도 되구요 어묵 넣어서 부드럽게 익으면 연겨자 간장에 찍어 쐬주한잔 크으으 찬 소주에 속은 따뜻해집니다 소소한 행복 다 잘 풀릴 것 같은 기분 오늘하루 고생하시고 뜨끈한 국물에 한잔 때리고 푸욱 자고 또 버텨봅시다 #녹화하러갑니다#오늘하루힘내요 #괜찮아잘될거야 #어묵탕은그다음날먹어도더맛있어요 Ps...아 그리고 얼마전부터 여기와서 계속 말도안되는글로 관심끌려는 분이 계신데요 두번 신고 차단했는데 계정바꿔서 계속 열심히 사랑받고 싶어하시는데 경찰의 사랑을 받고 싶지 않으면 그만하시길 저도 저지만 여기오신분들 기분 잡치게 하는게 화가나네요 여러분도 댓글 달아주지마세요🤫

Haters? Who is this guy? How can you have haters if no one knows you 🤔

