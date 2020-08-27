Singer Sung Si Kyung lashes out at online haters

Sung Si Kyung lashed out at online haters.



On August 27, the singer took to Instagram to send malicious commenters a stern warning. Along with a recipe for fish cake soup, Sung Si Kyung relayed, "Someone's been here for some time trying to draw attention to themselves with ridiculous comments. I reported them two, three times, but they keep changing their account. They're working hard to receive love, but if they don't want to receive love from the police, they need to stop."



He continued, "It affects me, but I'm more mad that it makes the people who visit my account feel bad. Please don't respond to this person, everyone."



In other news, Sung Si Kyung, Kim Jong Kook, HaHa, and Seo Jang Hoon are set to host the upcoming food variety show 'Red-Cheeked Ramyun Lab' for the Chuseok holiday.





