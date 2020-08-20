KARD gets ready to make a comeback as they release teaser for the title track "Gunshot" for their first single 'Way With Words'

In less than a week, KARD will be making a powerful comeback with the title track "Gunshot" of their 1st single album, 'Way With Words'.

After announcing their comeback, the co-ed group has been consistently releasing teaser photos as they released teaser photos from the boys, B.M and J.Seph, followed by the teaser photos for the girls, Somin and Jiwoo.

KARD has also recently unveiled new concept images of members Somin and Jiwoo for their title track "Gunshot". Now on August 21st KST, they released the group concept photos as well as the new concept photos of B.M and J.Seph.





The single album is set for release this coming August 26 at 6 PM KST, marking KARD's first group comeback in approximately 6 months.



