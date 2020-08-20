4

DAY6's unit group Even of Day release teaser photos of Dowoon as they prepare to debut with their mini-album 'The Book of Us : Gluon – Nothing Can Tear Us Apart'

DAY6's unit Even of Day is preparing to make their debut with their upcoming mini-album as they release more teaser photos of individual members.

Previously, Even of Day released teaser photos of member Young K and they released the teaser photos for Wonpil. Finally, last but not least, they released the photos of member Dowoon

The teaser photos are in the same concept as the previous two members as Dowoon also poses in front of the moon with a longing facial expression in the first two teaser photos. In the third photo, Dowoon lays on a bed of water as he gazes into the camera.

DAY6's first unit group will officially drop their album and MV on August 31st at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!

