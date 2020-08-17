Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang unveils alluring concept photos for his solo debut

Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang is ready to greet fans with a more mature, darker image with the upcoming release of his 1st single album, 'Beautiful Scar'.

In his latest 'Beautiful' version concept photos, Lee Eun Sang stuns onlookers with his alluring confidence and aura. Whether he's standing in a colorless room with nothing but an old table to lean against, or in a field of luscious flowers, Lee Eun Sang shines as the center of attention with his stark visuals.

Meanwhile, Lee Eun Sang will officially begin his solo artist promotions with the release of his single album 'Beautiful Scar' this August 31 at 6 PM KST.

