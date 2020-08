Rookie boy group MCND will be returning with an upgraded hip-hop sound in their 1st mini album, 'Earth Age'.

Set for release this coming August 20 at 6 PM KST, MCND's 1st mini album contains an intro, an outro, plus 5 brand new tracks. In addition to the group's powerful dance title track "Nanana", fans can also look forward to strong, upbeat numbers like "Breathe", "Beautiful", "Galaxy", and "Bumpin'".

Are you excited to enter the 'Earth Age' with MCND in just a few more days?