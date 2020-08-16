12

2

News
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 1 day ago

DONGKIZ unveil group teaser photo for '自我 (The Conscious)'

AKP STAFF

Following the release of individual teaser photos (see 1, 2) for '自我 (The Conscious)', DONGKIZ is on their last lap of teaser photos with a group photo.

In the teaser photos, the members are seen dressed fully in white while standing in a worn-down room, which seem to resemble a medical ward. The eerie atmosphere is intensified with the lack of expression on each member. 

Meanwhile, the group will be revealing an MV teaser, as well as hold a V Live stream leading up to the album's release on August 19.

  1. DONGKIZ
0 720 Share 86% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND