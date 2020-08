On August 10, boy group DONGKIZ unveiled the first individual teaser photos for their 3rd single album "自我 (The Conscious)" with Jaechan.

In the two photos released, Jaechan exudes two totally different aura; a white one with a fresher theme and a black one with a darker theme.

Leading up to the group's comeback on August 19, the group will be releasing a series of teaser images, an MV teaser, hold a special V Live broadcast, and more.

Stay tuned to what the group has to offer!