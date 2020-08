On August 16, soloist Sohyang released the MV for her latest song “Stay”.

“Stay” is a ballad song that expresses the affectionate heart of missing a certain point in one’s memory. With her calm high notes and charming falsetto, Sohyang is able to convey her emotions effectively to her listeners.

This is Sohyang’s first album release in 2 years and fans have been highly anticipating this return.

Check out the MV for ‘Stay’ above!