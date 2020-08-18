16

CRAVITY lay back into flowers in 'Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' teaser images

CRAVITY have revealed new individual teaser images for 'Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'.

In the teasers, the CRAVITY members lay back into beautiful flowers. The group drop their 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' mini album on August 24 KST.

CRAVITY made their debut this past April with "Break All the Rules" and their first mini album 'Season 1 - Hideout: Remember Who We Are' and followed up with "Cloud 9" this past June.

Take a look at CRAVITY's latest teasers above and below, take a look at their concept video here if you missed it, and check out their comeback schedule here.

