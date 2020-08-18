Hyun Bin's label to take legal action due to illegal photo book in Japan

Hyun Bin's label is taking legal action due to an illegal photo book in Japan.



The actor has been seeing a rise in popularity in Japan due to the drama 'Crash Landing on You', and on August 18, reports revealed a book of Hyun Bin's photos taken during his Marine Corps service would be published in Japan on September 7. The photo book was previously released in South Korea digitally in 2012, and it was created into a physical photo book in Japan in 2014 by a Japanese publisher.



Hyun Bin's label VAST Entertainment is complaining they were left out of the new contract, and the photos in question released by the Marines were not for sale. The actor himself also does not own portrait rights for photos taken during his service in the military.



VAST Entertainment stated, "Just like in 2014, we didn't hear anything about republication in Japan. We saw it was available for pre-order on Amazon Japan and contacted the current publisher. The publisher was flustered and said they thought the Korean agency had already given permission. In 2014, we decided it was the Marine Corps' affair and didn't take legal action. This time it's different. For the past 10 years, the photos taken for public use have continued to be used without prior consent."



Publishing company Planet Media also stated, "We're simply reissuing the content published 5 years ago with no new material. It's about the Marine Hyun Bin, not the actor Hyun Bin, and they were published under an agreement between the publisher and the Marines. Hyun Bin's previous and current agencies have nothing to do with it."



However, the Marine Corps stated the publisher did not make an agreement with them.



In other news, Hyun Bin is currently filming the film 'Bargaining'.