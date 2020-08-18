Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, HAON & more view their own gallery in 'How We Rock' MV teaser

Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, Woodie Gochild, HAON, BIG Naughty, and TRADE L have dropped their music video teaser for "How We Rock"!



In the MV teaser, the H1GHR MUSIC rappers are surrounded by a gallery of themselves, and Jay Park sings, "This is how we rock." "How We Rock" is a track from the label's upcoming first compilation album 'REDTAPE: H1GHR', which drops on September 2 KST, and 'BLUETAPE: H1GHR', which drops on September 16.



Watch the "How We Rock" MV teaser above before the track drops on August 19 KST, and check out their previous collab song "Cypher" if you missed it.



