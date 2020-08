BTS are 'MTV's Hottest Summer Superstars 2020'.

According to MTV UK, the boys won over 49 other nominees including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and BLACKPINK. The award has gone to artists such as One Direction, Fifth Harmony, Lady Gaga, and Selena Gomez in the past since its founding in 2013.

Congratulations to BTS.