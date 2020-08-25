Actor Joo Won opens up about weight gain after military discharge

Actor Joo Won opened up about his weight gain after his military discharge.



On the August 25th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', Joo Won featured as a guest and introduced his character Park Jin Kyum in the new SBS drama 'Alice', a detective aiming to avenge his mother's death. He expressed, "My character is a child lacking emotions who becomes a detective to avenge his mother's death. It's a time-slip drama, so it goes back and forth 10 years ago. He becomes a detective because of his mother's death and goes to the point of death."



When a listener asked if the actor ever wants to return to the past, he responded, "I don't want to go back to the past. The present is good. If I go to the future, I want to see what I look like and what goes wrong." As for his weight after his military discharge, Joo Won shared, "I didn't get very bloated, but I gained a little weight because I ate well and exercised a lot. After I was discharged from the military, I suddenly had a shower scene in the drama, so I exercised more."



He also revealed his love for chicken, saying, "I love it. I even ate one chicken a day. I ate it grilled rather than fried."



In related news, Joo Won was officially discharged in February of 2019.



'Alice' premieres on August 28 KST.