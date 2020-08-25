8

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Wonho lounges on the sand in 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' teaser images

AKP STAFF

Wonho has revealed his latest teaser images for 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me'.

In the teaser images, the former MONSTA X member lounges on the sand by the beach and dips his feet into the water. Highline Entertainment has now released his third set of concept photos for his debut mini album 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me', which features his pre-release single "Losing You".

Wonho's 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me' is out on September 4 KST. Are you excited for Wonho's comeback?

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Wonho
  3. LOVE SYNONYM
1 422 Share 89% Upvoted

0

quark123958,764 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

Is it the 4th yet?????? I need it now

Share
fromis_9
fromis_9's label confirms comeback next month
4 hours ago   5   1,577

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND