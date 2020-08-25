Wonho lounges on the sand in 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' teaser images

Wonho has revealed his latest teaser images for 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me'.



In the teaser images, the former MONSTA X member lounges on the sand by the beach and dips his feet into the water. Highline Entertainment has now released his third set of concept photos for his debut mini album 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me', which features his pre-release single "Losing You".



Wonho's 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me' is out on September 4 KST. Are you excited for Wonho's comeback?



