Seohyun & Go Kyung Pyo to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'

Co-stars Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo of JTBC's upcoming new drama 'Private Life' will be attending a recording for 'Knowing Brothers' this week, on August 27!

This will mark Seohyun's third guest appearance on 'Knowing Brothers', while for Go Kyung Pyo who was discharged from his mandatory military service earlier this year, it will be his first. The two stars are expected to promote their new Wed-Thurs drama series 'Private Life', centered around the lives of some of South Korea's top con artists.

Viewers can catch Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' airing some time in September! Meanwhile, JTBC's 'Private Life' is also slated to premiere next month, on September 16 at 9:30 PM KST.