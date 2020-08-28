BLACKPINK fans spot alleged hint at upcoming Cardi B collaboration

BLACKPINK fans have allegedly spotted an upcoming collaboration with Cardi B.



YG Entertainment released the pre-order package details for BLACKPINK's first full album, and sharp-eyed fans have spotted an alleged hint that American rapper Cardi B will be featuring in the album. The label posted high resolution photos of the album contents on their YG Select store, including an image of 'The Album' CD itself.



Fans are alleging you can make out Cardi B's name in the lower left portion of the CD image, and BLINK are speculating YG Entertainment made the name purposely clearer to give them a hint at the collab. However, the official track list for BLACKPINK's album is still under wraps.



In other news, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez dropped their music video for "Ice Cream" earlier tonight.



What do you think of the rumors of a BLACKPINK-Cardi B collaboration?



