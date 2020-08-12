25

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 hours ago

Actor Shin Hyun Joon cleared of illegal propofol usage accusations raised by former manager

On August 12, actor Shin Hyun Joon's legal representative released a formal statement, announcing the conclusion of the star's illegal propofol usage investigation. 

Back in July, a former manager 'Kim' who worked under Shin Hyun Joon accused the actor of dodging police investigation after purchasing and using the illegal medical drug propofol. 'Kim' took his accusations further by submitting an investigation request with the Gangnam police, and the issue was reported by numerous media outlets. 

However, as fo August 12, the Gangnam police have concluded this investigation as they have found no evidence to indicate Shin Hyun Joon's involvement in illegal propofol use, ultimately turning 'Kim's investigation request down. 

Currently, Shin Hyun Joon and his former manager 'Kim' are also involved in a two-way lawsuit over the actor's alleged mistreatment of 'Kim' during his employment, defamation of character, etc. 

Cascade_Serene1 pt 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Is it the manager that appear with him in a reality show?

ftim-5 pts 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

I have known him as a good actor with good personality since I watched stairways to heaven in year 2005. He has respect of many colleagues and he is a super dad in KBS "return of superman"

I hope his case with manager kim will be solved smoothly.

