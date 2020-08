Singer/rapper Cheetah is releasing a brand new single next week!

Titled "So Sorry", Cheetah's upcoming new track will be out on August 17 at 12 PM KST. This will mark Cheetah's first new music release outside of OSTs and her 'Good Girl' collaboration albums in approximately a year and 3 months.

Meanwhile, Cheetah participated in writing, composing, producing, singing, and rapping in all of the tracks from the OST album of her recent big-screen debut film, 'Jazzy Misfits'.