Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 hours ago

Jeon So Min to appear as a guest for 'TikTok Stage with Men and Mission' fan meeting feat. KingKong by Starship actors

AKP STAFF

Actress Jeon So Min will be appearing as a special guest during the upcoming online global fan meeting, 'TikTok Stage with Men and Mission'!

Scheduled to take place this August 14 at 8 PM KST, 'TikTok Stage with Men and Mission' features KingKong by Starship actors Song Seung Hun, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo Yun SukLee Kwang Soo, and Kim Bum. Fans from across the globe will be able to greet these top Hallyu actors and challenge them to various missions. 

Will you be tuning in to 'TikTok Stage with Men and Mission', also featuring special guest Jeon So Min?

  1. Jeon So Min
  2. Kim Bum
  3. Lee Dong Wook
  4. Lee Kwang Soo
  5. Song Seung Hun
  6. Yoo Yun Suk
3

margana582 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

I'm curious to see her interactions with handsome male actors and her co-star Kwang Soo. Lol.

ShouRong108 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago
The five "men in black" looks so handsome. It looks like a full movie teaser where they are all apart of, playing spies or agents..damn..!!

