Jeon So Min to appear as a guest for 'TikTok Stage with Men and Mission' fan meeting feat. KingKong by Starship actors

Actress Jeon So Min will be appearing as a special guest during the upcoming online global fan meeting, 'TikTok Stage with Men and Mission'!

Scheduled to take place this August 14 at 8 PM KST, 'TikTok Stage with Men and Mission' features KingKong by Starship actors Song Seung Hun, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo Yun Suk, Lee Kwang Soo, and Kim Bum. Fans from across the globe will be able to greet these top Hallyu actors and challenge them to various missions.

Will you be tuning in to 'TikTok Stage with Men and Mission', also featuring special guest Jeon So Min?