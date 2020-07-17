The Boyz' label releases statement on ongoing invasion of members' privacy

The Boyz' label has released a statement on the ongoing invasion of the members' privacy by sasaeng fans.



On July 17, Cre.ker Entertainment stated on Twitter, "Despite the fact that we've made multiple statements like this before, we're once again making a statement about the multiple invasions of our artists' private lives, such as intruding on their private schedules and spaces (like the agency, dorm, hair salon) by talking to the members or filming them as well as following them around in their private schedules."



The label continued that this behavior from fans is making it difficult to protect The Boyz members, and even fans who were permanently banned due to this behavior have been ignoring staff members' warnings and continuing to invade the members' privacy. Cre.ker Entertainment concluded that any questionable behavior will lead to an immediate ban from all fan participation events, and they'll be considering legal action after reviewing black box and CCTV footage.



It was further revealed The Boyz' members are being spammed by messages and calls, and they're finding it difficult to carry out their work and personal lives.



In other news, The Boyz were the final winners on Mnet's competitive reality series 'Road to Kingdom'. The label and member Sunwoo also recently apologized for allegedly smoking on the beach, which is against the law.





THE BOYZ 개인 사생활 침해 관련 안내 pic.twitter.com/IquryFFcj9 — 더보이즈(THE BOYZ) (@Creker_THEBOYZ) July 17, 2020