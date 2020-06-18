Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom' has revealed the final winners and performances after 8 weeks of fierce competitions!



On the June 18th finale, only 5 teams remained, The Boyz, ONEUS, ONF, Pentagon, and VERIVERY, and they performed their final comeback tracks for viewers all around the world on YouTube. The final scores were tallied by calculating the final live votes (30% from international fans through Whosfan app and 70% from domestic fans through text message), scores from competitions 1 to 3, views of performance clips on Mnet's official YouTube and Naver TV channels, and digital scores of each comeback song released on June 12.



In the initial ranking before the 5 teams' final performances, The Boyz ranked in 1st, ONF in 2nd, Pentagon in 3rd, ONEUS in 4th, and VERIVERY in 5th. When the final votes were calculated after the final live, The Boyz and ONF were the last 2 competitors for the top spot, and The Boyz went on to get a pass to 'Kingdom.'



Congratulations to The Boyz! Watch all the performances below.



