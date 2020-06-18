12

Posted by germainej

'Road to Kingdom' reveals final winners & performances after fierce competition

Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom' has revealed the final winners and performances after 8 weeks of fierce competitions!

On the June 18th finale, only 5 teams remained, The BoyzONEUSONFPentagon, and VERIVERY, and they performed their final comeback tracks for viewers all around the world on YouTube. The final scores were tallied by calculating the final live votes (30% from international fans through Whosfan app and 70% from domestic fans through text message), scores from competitions 1 to 3, views of performance clips on Mnet's official YouTube and Naver TV channels, and digital scores of each comeback song released on June 12. 

In the initial ranking before the 5 teams' final performances, The Boyz ranked in 1st, ONF in 2nd, Pentagon in 3rd, ONEUS in 4th, and VERIVERY in 5th. When the final votes were calculated after the final live, The Boyz and ONF were the last 2 competitors for the top spot, and The Boyz went on to get a pass to 'Kingdom.' 

Congratulations to The Boyz! Watch all the performances below.

  1. ONEUS
  2. ONF
  3. Pentagon
  4. The Boyz
  5. VERIVERY
  6. ROAD TO KINGDOM
crowboy1,748 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

I'm happy ONEUS participated in this. Even though they didn't get much screentime and they didn't do the best in terms of ranking, they've gained more fans and they stuck to their idea of what a performance should be. The first performance was a little disappointing but I understand that they were preparing for multiple shows during that period. They also struggled with Seoho reinjuring himself. But their following performances were all of really interesting concepts and with quality story-telling and strong, motivational messages; exactly what ONEUS does best! :)

daesunglovesme119 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Wow. I didnt even watch because I assumed Pentagon would win. I guess Ill watch their performances. I only saw their version of Danger

