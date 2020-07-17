Actress Goo Hye Sun shares update of life as film director after official divorce from Ahn Jae Hyun

Actress Goo Hye Sun shared an update of her life as a film director following her official divorce from Ahn Jae Hyun.



As previously reported, Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun officially went their separate ways after their first divorce mediation on July 15. The actress has now revealed to fans that she's currently in the middle of a new project as a film director.



On July 17, she shared the photos from set below along with the message, "Goo Hye Sun film."



The actress made her debut as a director with the short film 'The Madonna' in 2009, which went on to receive multiple awards. Her most recent film was 'Daughter' in 2014.



Stay tuned for updates on Goo Hye Sun.