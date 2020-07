Stray Kids have dropped the official MV for "Easy".

From their 1st full-length album 'GO生', the song "Easy" is an exhilarating dance track for which the members bring a powerful choreography. In this MV, the boys go from wearing school uniforms to casual outfits, roaming over empty lots and abandoned places. With retro vibes mixed in, the MV showcases the youthful vibes of Stray Kids once again.



Check out the full clip above!