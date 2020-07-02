Song Joong Ki in talks to return to the small-screen in new tvN drama 'Vincenzo'

On July 2, actor Song Joong Ki's label HISTORY D&C told various media outlets, "Song Joong Ki is currently looking over the script for 'Vincenzo'.

Expected to air on tvN some time in December of this year, 'Vincenzo' will be scripted by writer Park Jae Bum of 'Good Doctor', 'The Fiery Priest', etc and directed by Kim Hee Won of 'The Crowned Clown'. Song Joong Ki is in talks to star as the drama's male lead Vincenzo Cassano, a Korean-Italian lawyer (Korean name Park Joo Hyung). Vincenzo Cassano is infamous for his unmatched skills in negotiation, not to mention his perfect fashion sense and demeanor. He also secretly dabbles with the mafia, until underground conflicts force him to flee to Korea.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki was originally scheduled to begin filming for 'Arthdal Chronicles' season 2 later this year. However, due to the ongoing, global COVID19 pandemic, industry insiders are currently uncertain whether or not filming for 'Arthdal Chronicles' season 2 will be possible within this year.