DONGKIZ's first ever unit project DONGKIZ I:KAN has released a new group teaser image for their debut, hinting at a casual, yet stylish retro concept!

DONGKIZ I:KAN is a duo unit made up of members Munik and Jaechan. The boys will be debuting this coming July 7 at 12 PM KST with their 1st single album, 'Y.O.U'.

Check out DONGKIZ I:KAN's latest teaser images featuring the complete duo, as well as individual cuts of Jaechan, below!