Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, Byun Woo Seok, & more attend a lively first script reading for tvN's 'Record of Youth'

tvN's upcoming new Mon-Tues drama 'Record of Youth' recently took viewers behind the scenes during the cast and crew's first script reading session!

During this script reading, the main cast and crew of 'Record of Youth' including Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, Byun Woo Seok, Ha Hee Ra, Shin Ae Ra, and more tested out their chemistry for the first time. The story centers around three youths, each struggling and devoting themselves to their dreams.

First, Park Bo Gum plays the role of a young aspiring actor, Sa Hye Joon. Opposite him, Park So Dam returns to the small-screen as a bright and passionate makeup artist, Ahn Jung Ha, also a fan of actor Sa Hye Joon. Alongside these two, Byun Woo Seok plays the role of another aspiring actor with a background in modeling, a moral-driven young man named Won Hae Hyo who can't stand to see people taking the easy road.

Watch Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, Byun Woo Seok and more transform into their characters during their first script reading, above! tvN's 'Record of Youth' is expected to premiere this coming September.

