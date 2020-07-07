Sleepy credits BLACKPINK's Jennie for 6000 new Instagram followers

Sleepy credited BLACKPINK's Jennie for 6000 new followers on Instagram.



Sleepy previously copied Jennie's hairstyle from BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" music video, and he shared the results on Instagram as you can see below. On the July 7th broadcast of 'Jung Eun Ji's Music Plaza', Sleepy revealed, "Jennie posted it on Instagram, and my social media followers increased by 6000."



He continued, "I thought this would be the time. I wanted to take the opportunity, so right after Jennie posted a picture of [her hairstyle], I posted a video on Instagram." Sleepy then thanked Jennie, saying, "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Jennie. I love you."



Do you think there's a similarity?



