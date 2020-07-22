Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra x SM Entertainment reveal preview of collaboration for SHINee Jonghyun's 'End of a Day'

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and SM Entertainment revealed a preview of their upcoming collaboration track.



After Red Velvet's "Red Flavor", the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and label are releasing an orchestral cover of late SHINee member Jonghyun's "End of a Day", which will incorporate the traditional tune of "Clair de Lune".



SM Entertainment and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra revealed they signed a partnership this past June, which means fans can expect more covers of other labelmate tracks by the symphony.



The collaboration version of Jonghyun's "End of a Day" drops on July 24 KST.