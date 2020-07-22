59

6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra x SM Entertainment reveal preview of collaboration for SHINee Jonghyun's 'End of a Day'

AKP STAFF

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and SM Entertainment revealed a preview of their upcoming collaboration track.

After Red Velvet's "Red Flavor", the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and label are releasing an orchestral cover of late SHINee member Jonghyun's "End of a Day", which will incorporate the traditional tune of "Clair de Lune".

SM Entertainment and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra revealed they signed a partnership this past June, which means fans can expect more covers of other labelmate tracks by the symphony.

The collaboration version of Jonghyun's "End of a Day" drops on July 24 KST. 

  1. SHINee
  2. Jonghyun
  3. END OF A DAY
Procrastinating1,115 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago
I wonder if all the SM classics series will have a color theme? The Red Flavor MV obviously had red lighting in all the orchestra scenes. Looks like End of a day will have blue lighting, which also fits the mood. I wonder what other SM hit songs fit a certain color of mood lighting?

