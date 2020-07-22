ATEEZ' Hongjoong & Seonghwa are next in 'Zero: Fever Part.1' teaser images

ATEEZ' Hongjoong and Seonghwa are next in teaser images for 'Zero: Fever Part.1'.
After their "Inception" concept teasers, Hongjoong and Seonghwa are ready to get out of school in their concept for "Thanxx". Fans previously voted between "Inception" and "Thanxx" for their 'FEVER' title track, and the final choice will be revealed soon.
Take a look at ATEEZ' latest teasers above and below.
