ATEEZ' Hongjoong & Seonghwa are next in 'Zero: Fever Part.1' teaser images

ATEEZ' Hongjoong and Seonghwa are next in teaser images for 'Zero: Fever Part.1'.

After their "Inception" concept teasers, Hongjoong and Seonghwa are ready to get out of school in their concept for "Thanxx". Fans previously voted between "Inception" and "Thanxx" for their 'FEVER' title track, and the final choice will be revealed soon.

Take a look at ATEEZ' latest teasers above and below. 

kxk 1 day ago
1 day ago

Seonghwa is so hot wtf he's bias wrecking me again

quark123 1 day ago
1 day ago

oof they are working hard to crop out Hongjoong's hair. I do think I like this set better than the school uniform set so far.

